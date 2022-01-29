Karnataka: Ex-Congress MLA's Kin Among 8 Chargesheeted by NIA in Islamic State Conspiracy Case

A family member of former Karnataka Congress MLA, late B M Idinabba, has been chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency over alleged conspiracy to recruit people for Islamic State (IS) from India.

According to a report in Indian Express, the chargesheet was filed against eight accused, including Deepthi Marla and Ammar Abdul Rahiman. Marla’s husband Anas Abdul Rahiman is son of B M Basha, whose father Idinabba was a former Congress MLA. Idinabba died in 2009. Ammar Rahiman is Anas’s brother. Marlah had been arrested earlier this month.

“Investigation has revealed that all eight accused chargesheeted today are affiliated with…ISIS and were involved in radicalising, recruiting, organising terror funds and grooming like-minded gullible Muslim youth through different secured social media platforms to perform Hijrat to ISIS-controlled territory for joining ISIS," the agency was quoted. NIA had registered a case in the matter in March last year.

“During investigation, it has been revealed that after the decline of ISIS Caliphate in Syria/Iraq, Deepthi Marla and Mohd. Ameen had visited Kashmir in January and March 2020 for Hijrah (religious migration) and for engaging in terrorist acts and supporting the activities of ISIS," the NIA stated.

Others chargesheeted in the case were identified as Mohd. Waqar Lone; Mizha Siddeeque; Shifa Haris; Obaid Hamid Matta; Madesh Shankar; and Muzamil Hassan Bhat, the report stated.

