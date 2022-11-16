Karnataka: Ex-JD(S) Leader, Set to Join BJP, Found Murdered Behind His Shop, Private Parts Mutilated

Mallikarjun Muthyal, a former JD(S) leader who was set to join the BJP, was brutally killed behind his electronic shop in Sedam town in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. He was allegedly strangled to death and his private parts were crushed with a stone, the police said. A day before the incident, the 64-year-old Muthyal had attended an event in which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present.

The incident was reported when Muthiyal, who used to sleep in his electrical shop, did not return home on Wednesday morning. His son Venkatesh went in search of him and found his body in a pool of blood behind his shop, police said, adding that Muthiyal was apparently bobbitised and his private part was crushed with a stone.

As per reports, the cash was missing from the shop, which indicates robbery. Meanwhile, the police registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started the investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Sharing the details of the incident, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant said, “We are working on this case. We are hopeful to find out who has committed the crime. We are looking at certain clues we have. Prima facie it doesn’t appear to be a political murder but we are investigating the case from all the angles."

NDTV quoted Muthyal’s son Venkatesh as saying, “My father used to sleep in the shop after a theft earlier. I am suspicious that this could be theft. They brutally murdered my father and made away with money and damaged a few documents that were inside the shop."

He was also the honorary president of Kalaburagi taluk of the Sedam Koli Kabbaliga community.

