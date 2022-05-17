Karnataka Governor Signs Ordinance Against Religious Conversions

Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday signed an ordinance paving the way for a proposed “anti-conversion" law in the state. The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2022, prohibits conversion from one religion to another by “force" or “fraud". Under the ordinance, a marriage can be declared null and void if done for the “sole purpose of religious conversion".

With the governor’s assent now, the ordinance containing all elements of the bill against religious conversions will come into effect. Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed by the legislative assembly in December last year. The bill, however, awaits passage in the legislative council where the ruling BJP is one short of a majority. Hence, the ordinance is likely to remain effective until the state government passes the bill in the legislative council during the next session.

Earlier in the day, home minister Araga Jnanendra said the state government was committed to strictly implement the anti-conversion law, for which the cabinet had decided to promulgate an ordinance last week.

Jnanendra said the ordinance was not against any religion, but affirmed that religious conversion by force or through inducement had no place under the legislation. He tried to allay fear in the Christian community, saying there was nothing in the ordinance that curtailed constitutionally provided religious rights.

Strongly defending the ordinance, the minister said this step had been taken to “maintain peace and order in the society".

Some Christian leaders had met Gehlot on Monday with a memorandum opposing the anti-conversion law. Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado, in the memorandum, had appealed to the governor to refrain from giving his assent to the ordinance.

The ordinance prohibits conversion from one religion to another religion by “misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by promise of marriage". As a punishment, a person violating the provisions can face imprisonment for a term of three years that may be extended to five years. The person shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 25,000. Besides, a marriage under the ordinance can be declared null and void if it is done with the sole purpose of “unlawful conversion or vice-versa".

If the law is passed, Karnataka will become the ninth state to do so.

(With PTI inputs)

