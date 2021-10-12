Karnataka Govt Asks Muzrai Temples to Offer Special Pooja on Vijayadashami to Protect Children from Covid

All temples under the Muzrai department in Karnataka will offer special pooja on Vijayadashami against the spread of Covid-19, Muzrai minister Shashikala Jolle has said. Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 15.

“Poojas will be held to end the pandemic and to keep our people, especially children, safe from the possible third wave of Covid-19," Jolle said.

“These poojas will be held at all Muzrai temples across the state and an order will be issued by the department on this. The cost of these poojas will be borne by the temples and not the government," she added.

Based on the annual revenue generation, temples in the state are categorised as grades A, B and C. In Karnataka, 34,563 temples come under the Muzrai department. Of which 207 temples come under category A with revenue above Rs 25 lakh, 139 temples in category B with revenue between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 25 lakh and 34,217 temples with revenue below Rs 5 lakh.

The minister said the sixth pay commission will be implemented for salaries of certain Muzrai temple priests and staff who continue to be under the fifth pay commission. This new salary implementation would only be for category A and B temples where the fifth pay commission has already been implemented.

In addition to this, the department is also introducing an insurance programme for priests and employees at Muzrai temples that will cost Rs 1.22 crore to the government. This will be extended to their family members too and will apply to all category temples.

The department will also bring in an Integrated Temple Management System (ITMS), which provides details of the temples, services offered and in cost of the same, by November.

