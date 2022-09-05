Karnataka: Guru Madiwaleshwara Math Pontiff Found Dead, Suicide Note Recovered

The pontiff of Guru Madiwaleshwara Math, Basavsiddhlinga Swamiji was found hanging in his room by his assistant in Belagavi district on Monday, officials said. Police suspect the death of the Lingayat leader to be a case of suicide and said further probe is ongoing.

Basavsiddhlinga Swamiji was found hanging in his room in the math premises in Neginhal village in Bailhongal taluk when one of his assistants who had gone to check for him noticed that he did not come out or respond to knocks at the door.

According to police sources, the reason behind the Swamiji taking such an extreme step was yet to be known. Only investigation will reveal if the death was actually due to suicide but it appears so prima facie, they said, adding the Bailhongal police are investigating the case.

The swamiji reportedly spoke to disciples and assistants at the math normally till last night, before going to bed.

According to sources, an alleged death note written by the pontiff was found in which he wrote he has not committed any mistake; he himself was the reason for his death, and no one should be inquired.

The suicide of the Swamiji comes after the chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was arrested and sent to custody over charges of sexual abuse of minor girls.

Sources said the Swamiji was upset after allegations of sexual abuse against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, a viral video of a conversation between two women purportedly discussing seers of several maths in the state to be involved in such activities mentioned the Neginhal math seer among others.

Some locals, who spoke good about the Swamiji and called him a fatherly figure to villagers and disciples, said he was very sensitive and was upset over the allegations made in the audio.

They demanded action against those who spoke about their Swamiji without any evidence. Swamiji had completed his education at Murugha Math, locals said.

Meanwhile, chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was remanded to judicial custody till September 14. The police did not seek extension of the police custody in which he was held since September 2. He was taken to the Chitradurga district jail after the court hearing.

He was arrested on the night of September 1 and produced before the judge at her residence, who sent him to judicial custody. The arrest took place after the Mysuru city police filed an FIR against the pontiff under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for alleged sexual abuse of minors at the prominent Lingayat Muth’s hostel.

The FIR was registered against a total of five people, including the warden of the hostel, based on the complaint by an officer of the District Child Protection Unit.

Two high school girls had approached a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru and narrated the alleged abuse, following which it approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The case was subsequently shifted to Chitradurga, as it was the place of occurrence of the alleged crime.

