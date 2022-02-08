Karnataka Hijab Row: CM Bommai Orders Closure of All Schools, Colleges for Next 3 Days | 10 Points

As protests for and against the ‘hijab’ intensified at schools or colleges in different parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appealed to students to maintain peace and to not give any inflammatory statements. The Karnataka High Court also began hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college. The bench will continue to hear the matter on Wednesday.

The Hijab (headscarf) controversy that initially began in January at a government PU College in Udupi where six students, who attended classes wearing head-scarf in violation of the stipulated dress code were asked to leave the campus, has spread to different parts of the state, with Hindu students too responding with saffron shawls.

Hindu students coming with saffron shawls are also being barred from classes. The row has also taken a political colour, as the ruling BJP stood strongly in support of uniform related rules being enforced by educational institutions, calling the headscarf, a religious symbol, while the opposition Congress has come out in support of Muslim girls.

>Here are top 10 highlights on the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka so far:

Earlier in the day, protests erupted at Udupi’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College after a large group of students wearing saffron stoles and headgears raised slogans in the campus as hijab clad Muslim girls were staging a protest demanding justice, forcing the police and college authorities to intervene. A minor stone petting incident was reported near a college in Bagalkote and a few students even tried to barge into the campus, whom police dispersed using a mild force. A similar incident was reported at a college in the Shivamogga district, and police had to intervene to bring the tense situation under control. Similar protests were reported at colleges in Mandya, Vijayapura and Gadag districts. In view of the violent situation, Section 144 was imposed in Shivamogga and Davangere districts. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has appealed to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of the state to maintain peace and harmony. He has also ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. Justice Krishna S Dixit, who was hearing the petitions in Karnataka High Court today, said, “Further hearing of the matter is pending. This court requests the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquility. This court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and it hopes that the same would be put to practice. I will continue (the hearing) tomorrow. All can argue. But make sure that the arguments do not go on till the end of the academic year. Everyone on record will be permitted, subject to no duplication." The further hearing in the Karnataka High Court will continue at 2.30 pm on Wednesday. Last week, the Karnataka government had issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state. On Monday, two persons were arrested on charges of brandishing knives during the hijab-saffron shawl protest at Kundapur town in Udupi, police said. The accused were identified as Abdul Majeed (32) and Rajab (41), both hailing from Gangolli in Kundapur taluk. Police are on the lookout for three other persons suspected to be involved in the case. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra issued a video statement and said, “We should all stand together as brothers, as the children of this country. Uniform is a sign of equality. Educational institutions are not the place for practicing our religion or to showcase our costumes." On Monday, some students with blue scarves entered a college in Chikkamagaluru, and raised the slogan ‘Jai Bhim’ in front of those wearing saffron scarves. These students supported the hijab-wearing girls.

(with inputs from PTI)

