Karnataka Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Kannada Actor Arrested for Tweet on Judge, HC to Resume Hearing

Karnataka Hijab Row: The Karnataka High Court is set to resume hearing on the hijab controversy on Wednesday, February 23. The hijab row that originated in Karnataka has stirred up the whole country, with a section of Muslim women battling for their right to wear a headscarf at educational institutions while another section opposes it.
Amid the raging Hijab controversy in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told Network18 in an exclusive interview that he personally believes all religions must adhere to school dress codes.
Uttar Pradesh BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday said that a law was needed to ban hijab across the country. “Opposition brought the Hijab issue into elections. This rule (for uniform) was formed in Karnataka, people did this (row) in reply. But I think, a law should be made to ban hijab across the country," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
According to reports, more girls removed hijabs on Tuesday to attend classes while a section of students and parents continued to protest against the HC order on the day.
The Karnataka High Court will resume its hearing on the hijab row case on Wednesday.
Hazra Shifa, a petitioner in the hijab case whose brother was allegedly attacked by a mob, asked in a why she can’t demand her rights. “My brother was brutally attacked by a mob. Just because I continue to stand for My #Hijab which is MY RIGHT. Our property was ruined as well. Why?? Can’t I demand my right? Who will be their next victim? I demand action to be taken against the Sangh Parivar goons," Shifa tweeted.
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the murder has a link with the ongoing Hijab row in the state. “This murder happened when the Hijab controversy started. It is evident that there is a link between this murder and the Hijab row," Ashoka said.
In Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gnanendra said over 12 persons have been detained in connection with Harsha’s killing and interrogation is on. “The investigation is going on encompassing all the dimensions," he told reporters.
Noting that there is a tense situation in the state and at educational institute campuses, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said, “The government is committed to implementing the high court interim order (on hijab and uniform issue)."
“In such a situation, the opposition should join hand and send a message of unity. A youth has been killed in Shivamogga, in such a situation how the opposition should behave…what is your (Congress) contribution in maintaining peace," he asked the Congress during the assembly session.
At least 12 activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were on Tuesday detained for protesting against a group of girls wearing hijab at a school in Gujarat’s Surat, police said. The VHP activists were detained from the school premises, where they had gathered to protest against some girls wearing hijab, inspector M B Rathod of Kapodra police station said as per a report by PTI.
One of the petitioners in the Hijab case in the Karnataka High Court, Hazra Shifa, has alleged that a mob attacked her brother and their property was ruined, following which three people have been detained. Reports said the window glasses of the family-run restaurant in nearby Malpe was broken in the incident on Monday night. A case has been registered at Malpe police station, and the police are conducting an investigation “Three persons have been taken into custody in connection with the assault and targeting of the restaurant", police sources said.
Senior Advocate R Venkataramani, appearing for respondents and teachers, who are parties, told the Karnataka High Court that everyone has equal right to practice his or her religion. “As a teacher I would love to have a free mind in the class," the advocate was quoted by ANI as saying.
Kannada film actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested allegedly for his objectionable tweet against the a High Court judge who is hearing the Hijab case.
“Kannada film actor and activist Chetan Ahimsa has been arrested by Bengaluru City Police. An on-its-own FIR was registered on Tuesday and under 505(2) and 504 of the IPC. Based on the tweet, the FIR was registered in Sheshadripuram Police Station," M N Anucheth, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Division said in a statement.
Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday said that whether hijab is part of religion should be decided by the court, and the difference of opinion must not lead to violence. “Whatever difference of opinion in people, it should not lead to violence. Hijab is part of religion or not, will be decided by the court. Hijab is about modesty. Quran says males should dress with modesty and they must respect modesty of females," he was quoted by ANI as saying.
Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, during the hearing on Tuesday, told the parties that the HC bench wanted to finish hearing on the Karnataka Hijab row case by this week. “We want to finish this case this week itself. Make all endeavours to finish this case by the end of this week," the Chief Justice said.
The Karnataka government on Tuesday told the High Court that there is no restriction on wearing Hijab in India with reasonable restrictions subject to institutional discipline and dismissed the charge that denial to wear the headscarf was a violation of Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination of every sort. Countering the petitioner Muslim girls from Udupi district, who challenged the restriction on Hijab inside the educational institutions, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi said the right to wear the headscarf falls under the category of 19(1)(A) and not Article 25 as has been argued by the petitioners.
The Chief Justice said, “We want to finish this case this week itself. Make all endeavours to finish this case by the end of this week.”
On January one, six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by the Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into classrooms wearing hijab. This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijab in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear the headscarf to the campus, but entered the classroom after removing it, college principal Rudre Gowda had said.
Meanwhile, Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa has been arrested allegedly for his objectionable tweet against the a High Court judge who is hearing the hijab row case. His arrest was confirmed by DCP Karnataka.
Noting that there is a tense situation in the state and at educational institute campuses, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said, “The government is committed to implementing the high court interim order (on hijab and uniform issue).” The Karnataka HC in its interim order has banned wearing of any religious outfits at schools.
