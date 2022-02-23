Karnataka Hijab Row LIVE Updates: Kannada Actor Arrested for Tweet on Judge, HC to Resume Hearing

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the murder has a link with the ongoing Hijab row in the state. “This murder happened when the Hijab controversy started. It is evident that there is a link between this murder and the Hijab row," Ashoka said.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gnanendra said over 12 persons have been detained in connection with Harsha’s killing and interrogation is on. “The investigation is going on encompassing all the dimensions," he told reporters.