Hijab Row: 'Unsafe in Your Own House? Wear Hijab', Suggests Sadhvi Pragya; Assam CM Says Quran Focuses on Education, Not Veil | Updates

The hijab row in Karnataka continued to take over the state, as well as India, on Thursday as protests continued among communities, while the government said it will abide by the orders of the Karnataka High Court. The Karnataka hijab row erupted since the last week of December after some hijab-clad schoolgirls were denied entry from entering college, prompting massive protests in the state. The state government had earlier this month invoked the Karnataka Education Act, forbidding on educational campuses any piece of cloth that affects harmony, equality and public. The government has also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 in several cities and districts, including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Koppal, Davangere and Ramanagara.

The Karnataka High Court had previously, in its interim order, banned wearing any religious elements in colleges, which resulted in intensified protests and several Muslim girls skipping classes to resist. On Wednesday, during the hearing, the high court said that Article 15 bans headdresses for everyone.

Appearing on behalf of the students, advocate Ravi Varma Kumar asked the high court why no other religious symbol is considered in the impugned government order. He also referred to Article 15 of the Constitution and said the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them, and said that Muslims were being discriminated just because of their religion. To this, the HC said: “You say Article 15 prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion. But the rule prohibits headdresses for everyone, and not only to one particular section."

The hijab row has resulted in a political debate across the nation, with parties divided between whether the headdresses should be permitted in educational institutions.

At DVS College in Shivamogga, burqa and hijab clad students were stopped by the college administration at the gate, ANI reported on Thursday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday told the state legislative assembly that his government will abide by the High Court’s interim order on the Hijab row. He said that the High Court’s interim order is also very clear - where there is dress code it has to be followed, and it is not applicable where it does not exist. “Things are very clear, our government will abide by the High Court order," he added.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya during an event in Bhopal on Wednesday said that there was no need to wear hijabs anywhere. “No need to wear Hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is ‘Hindu Samaj’, they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study," ANI quoted her as saying.

“There should be no controversy around Hijab Row. If one tries to read the Quran Sharif properly, it focussed on education, not hijab. Now, it’s become a question, whether education is important or hijab… Muslim’s biggest responsibility is education," said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

An NDTV report citing a widely shared video said that police was seen beating up Muslim women in burqa during a protest against the hijab ban at Ghaziabad in UP. An FIR has been registered against the police personnel by the protesters regarding the matter.

The security has been tightened around colleges all over the state. Many students have stated that they would come back to colleges wearing hijab on Thursday, in spite of being turned away on Wednesday.

