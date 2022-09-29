Karnataka Hindutva Groups Call for Halal Meat-Free Dussehra for Ayudha Puja

Hindu organisations in Karnataka have called for ‘Halal-free’ Dussehra, and urged Hindus to buy festival items from shopkeepers belonging to their community. The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has urged Hindus to buy ‘Jhatka’ meat instead of Halal for Ayudha Puja as they alleged that the money from the Halal meat business is being used for anti-national activities.

“In Karnataka during Ayudha Puja, most Hindus sacrifice animals and consume meat. On this occasion, we request Hindus to celebrate Halal-free dasara. No one should purchase Halal meat and instead purchase Jhatka meat, which is done as per the Hindu tradition," said Mohan Gowda from the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

Gowda alleged that the money earned from the halal meat business is used for anti-national activities. Thus, Hindus should not buy goods from those who do not respect the Constitution, he said.

Advertisement

According to the tradition, most Hindus in Karnataka consume meat on the ninth day of Dussehra, which is celebrated as Ayudha Puja.

After the Hijab issue in Karnataka in January, bans on Halal meat, loudspeakers in mosques, and demand to end the monopoly of minor community have been often observed in the BJP-ruled state.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here