Home » News » India » Karnataka IAS vs IPS: Both Women Officers Transferred Without Posting after Social Media Spat

Karnataka IAS vs IPS: Both Women Officers Transferred Without Posting after Social Media Spat

IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri were both transferred in a shake-up announced on Tuesday afternoon after a very public dispute on social media between the two, involving the sharing of private pictures

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 14:55 IST

Bengaluru, India

IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri (left) and IPS officer D Roopa. (Photo: News18)
IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri (left) and IPS officer D Roopa. (Photo: News18)

After a very public spat on social media, two Karnataka women officers have been transferred without posting on Tuesday.

IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri were both transferred in a shake-up announced on Tuesday afternoon, a day after they both complained against each other to the state’s Chief Secretary.

D Roopa on Sunday shared private photos of Rohini Sindhuri in a facebook post and also alleged that the latter had shared private pictures of her with several male IAS officers.

Hitting back at D Roopa, Sindhuri said the allegations were baseless and screenshots picked from social media posts / WhatsApp Status, which are falsely being used to scandalise her. Sindhuri also said Roopa was doing so out of “personal hatred" and that she needs counselling.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The Karnataka government on Tuesday served notices over the spat and issued a gag order to rein them in.

As per IANS, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has asked the officers not to go to the media or share anything on social media against each other. Under Secretary James Tarakan issued the notices and warned them against violating rules.

“In spite of having a forum to file your objections and complaints, you have gone to the media causing severe embarrassment and bringing disrepute to the government," the notice stated.

Strict orders have been given to both officers not to go to the media and follow the circular of Service Rules and maintain discipline.

Earlier on Monday, embarrassed with the behaviour and allegations put forth out in public, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has ordered a strict action against both the erring officers.

“They must be punished. I have already spoken to DG and the CM is also thinking about this. There are conduct rules. We’ll see if there are any rules that say if they can speak like this, make allegations this way. They had been warned before… this is under Chief Minister’s observation, he’ll take a decision on this," said Jnanendra.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 21, 2023, 14:45 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 14:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+33PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, Rishab Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan At Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2023

+20PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari, Nora Fatehi, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Siddharth, Neha Sharma Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About