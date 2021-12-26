The Karnataka government has decided to impose “night curfew" for 10 days from December 28, between 10 pm to 5 am, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday. The government has also announced certain restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns with new clusters emerging and increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

“From December 28 onwards, for about ten days to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM," Sudhakar said.

>Covid-19 measures to be imposed in Karnataka:

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year.

“There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," he said.

The minister also said that in places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises.

State health minister said that about 97 percent of eligible population have been vaccinated with one dose. The state is planning to vaccinate the remaining 3 percent soon. Vaccination will be taken up on war footing, he said.

“Omicron has crossed 4000 cases in India. There’s every possibility it will go up further," Sudhakar cautioned. He also appealed to people to take their second doses before Omicron cases go up further.

4000 ICU beds have been readied so far, health minister said, adding that the state will ramp this up further to 7051.

From Jan 10, booster dose will be given to those above 60 years and healthcare workers and Covid warriors, as per PM Modi’s announcement.

Vaccination for those in 15-18 age group will also be started from January 3, Sudhakar said. There are 45 lakh children in this group in Karnataka.

