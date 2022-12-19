Home » News » India » Karnataka: Jain Man Hacked to Death by 3 Men for Hire in 'Honour Killing' at Bagalkot; Wife's Father Booked

Police said the victim had eloped with a woman who belonged to the so-called upper caste Kshatriya community

Police said three unidentified persons threw chilli powder on the victim’s face and attacked him with a machete.(Representational image: Shutterstock/File)
In a suspected case of honour killing, a 34-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by three unidentified men for hire in Bagalkot district of Karnataka. Police said the father of a woman the victim had eloped with had ordered the hit.

According to the police, the victim, Bhujbali Karjagi, was from the Jain community and married to Bhagyashree who belonged to the so-called upper caste Kshatriya community. The two belonged to Takkod village in Bagalkot district and had eloped a year ago, got married and returned to live in the same village, police added.

Police said the woman’s father, identified as Tammegowda, was enraged about the marriage and hired three men to kill his daughter’s husband. The three unidentified assailants, who were waiting for Karjagi to return from a temple with a friend, threw chilli powder on his face and attacked him with a machete, they added.

An FIR has been registered against the woman’s father and three unidentified persons, who are now absconding.

