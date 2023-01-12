Home » News » India » PM Modi’s Karnataka Roadshow: Man Gets Close to Garland Him, Pulled Away Immediately | WATCH

PM Modi’s Karnataka Roadshow: Man Gets Close to Garland Him, Pulled Away Immediately | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 17:22 IST

Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo/PTI)
A young man on Thursday reached close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to garland him during a roadshow in Karnataka’s Hubballi city. He was immediately pulled away by security personnel.

In the video, the man can be seen carrying a garland and running towards PM Modi, who was standing on the running board of his moving car to greet the crowd.

PM Modi waved at the crowd, many of whom were seen chanting ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Hubballi Commissioner said, “We don’t think it was a security breach. We are looking into the incident."

PM Modi took out the roadshow just before inaugurating the National Youth Festival and he was accorded a warm welcome by enthusiastic people who lined up on both sides of the road.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

PM Modi later inaugurated the National Youth Festival at Railway Sports Ground, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

BJP-ruled Karnataka goes to assembly polls by May.

first published: January 12, 2023, 16:48 IST
last updated: January 12, 2023, 17:22 IST
