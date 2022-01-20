Karnataka Man Robs Bank to Arrange Money for Own Wedding, Gets Caught After Dramatic Chase by Cops

Getting married is a not just an emotional load but also financial burden in several places. A groom in Karnataka probably did the math on the overall expenses and thought of having a lavish wedding without any debt. He decided to break into a bank and grab all the cash he could. However, instead of a wedding hall, he landed in jail.

At around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, a man with his face covered in monkey cap walked into the SBI branch on Koppikar road in Hubballi. Two staff (a cashier and a manager) and four to five customers were present at that time. The thief pulled a knife, pointed it in the direction of the cashier and told him to give all the cash he had at his dispense. Fearing life, the cashier gave away Rs 6.39 lakh to the thief. In no time, the man ran out of the bank and jumped across the street.

The staff and customers immediately started shouting ‘thief’ and ran out of the bank. A police constable, Manjunath Halavar, who was passing by that road, heard their cries and began to run after the thief. There was chaos and a traffic constable on duty, Umesh Bangari, who was close by also joined the chase. People around also helped these policemen and within a matter of 10 to 15 minutes, the thief was caught with all the cash.

“We raised an alarm as soon as he left and people around tried to catch him. But they couldn’t. Policemen on duty nearby caught him thankfully. We were really scared looking at that knife," said Rohit Sonawan, the bank manager.

Had everything gone as planned, 33-year-old Praveen Kumar would have been at the final stage of beginning his happy married life by now. But his wild ideas turned around and he will now have to wait for some time to be free. Praveen was an employee of TVS company in Mysore (We are not sure if he still has the job). His wedding was fixed for the 21st of this month. He had visited Hubballi for some last-minute shopping. The bride was from Hubballi and he had arrived a couple of days earlier and stayed at a local lodge.

He is a resident of Vijayapura and is a well-educated man as well, police said. His family and colleagues described him as a softspoken man who refused to wear a wig after going bald. They say he said he will marry if someone accepts him the way he was. The family found a bride likewise and the wedding was fixed. He had some debt earlier and the wedding expenses only added to it. Hence, he thought of clearing off everything in a splash and starting his marital life afresh.

DG-IGP Praveen Sood has announced Rs 25,000 cash reward for both the policemen who helped catch the accused.

