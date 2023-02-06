Home » News » India » Karnataka: Man Threatens People With Knife in Market; Cops Shoot Him After Hour-Long Showdown | On Cam

Karnataka: Man Threatens People With Knife in Market; Cops Shoot Him After Hour-Long Showdown | On Cam

The accused did not listen to the warnings and continued creating a scene in the public for more than one hour. Finally, the senior police officer shot him in the leg twice

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 14:01 IST

Bengaluru, India

The accused was identified as a history-sheeter criminal, Fazal Bhagavan, who was later admitted to the hospital with minor injuries (Image: News18)
The accused was identified as a history-sheeter criminal, Fazal Bhagavan, who was later admitted to the hospital with minor injuries (Image: News18)

Karnataka police officials opened fire and injured a man who was wielding a knife and threatening to attack the general public in a market area in the state’s Kalaburagi city. A video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday night, has gone viral on social media, where officials can be seen shooting the accused in the leg.

The accused was identified as a history-sheeter criminal, Fazal Bhagavan, who was later admitted to the hospital with minor injuries.

In the video, Bhagavan can be seen wielding a knife and threatening people in the market area of Kalaburagi city.  He can also be seen threatening police officials with the knife. The police officials can be seen warning him repeatedly to drop the weapon and surrender.

The accused did not listen to the warnings and continued creating a scene in the public for more than one hour. Finally, the senior police officer shot him in the leg twice. As he collapsed, the police took him into custody.

The video that has gone viral was shot by the police, according to a report by the news agency IANS.

The police are investigating the case. Further details are awaited.

first published: February 06, 2023, 14:01 IST
last updated: February 06, 2023, 14:01 IST
