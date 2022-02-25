Karnataka Police Launch Hunt for Alleged Puppy Killer in Yelahanka Locality of Bengaluru

Karnataka police have launched a hunt for a puppy killer who is targeting stray puppies and killing them mercilessly in Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru, police said on Friday. According to police, they are probing the matter and verifying CCTV footage, recording statements of locals, dog lovers, activists to get clues about the person. They have also lodged a case in this regard on a complaint by Aniruddha B.R., a private company employee.

The police have recovered a puppy’s carcass hanging from a tree opposite a private apartment near Shamarajapura in Yelahanka New Town. The incident had come to light last week and the police are waiting for the post-mortem report.

An incident of burning of three stray puppies had surfaced a couple of months ago. The miscreant had burnt three puppies near an under-construction building in Yelahanka.

A complaint was lodged by a local resident after the carcasses of half burnt puppies were found. As per police, both the acts appear to be the handiwork of the same person.

Since these incidents have taken place in isolated places, it is difficult to track the culprit or gather information, they said.

However, the police have taken up the case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Section 428 under IPC for mischief by killing or maiming animals, stating that they will zero in on the puppy killer soon.

The investigation is on.

