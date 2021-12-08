Home » News » India » Karnataka: Police Sub-inspector Suspended for Forcing 23-year-old Man to Drink Urine

The victim's father said police picked up his son last Thursday for quarrelling with the neighbours. (Image for representation: PTI/File)
The victim's father said police picked up his son last Thursday for quarrelling with the neighbours. (Image for representation: PTI/File)

The cop was suspended after a departmental inquiry, and charged with 'dereliction of duty and not registering a complaint'.

PTI
Bengaluru // Updated: December 08, 2021, 15:38 IST

A police sub-inspector has been suspended after he had allegedly manhandled a youth and forced him to drink urine in Bengaluru. According to a senior police officer, sub-inspector Harish KN has been suspended after a departmental inquiry. He has been charged with “dereliction of duty and not registering a complaint".

The Byatarayanapura area was tense a few days ago after the policeman allegedly compelled 23-year-old Tausif to drink urine. The tension in the locality and the complaint by Tausif’s relative forced the superiors to initiate an inquiry against the sub-inspector posted at the Byatarayanapura police station.

Tausif’s father Aslam said the police had picked up his son at 1 am on Thursday last for quarrelling with the neighbours. He alleged that the policemen beat him up and also demanded money for his release. A video, too, is being circulated in which Tausif, writhing in pain, is heard saying the police cut his hair, beat him below his abdomen and then forced him to drink urine.

first published: December 08, 2021, 15:24 IST