Karnataka PSI Recruitment Scandal: Advocates Register Complaint with CID against '5 Big Names'

A group of advocates including senior lawyer Ranganath AP on Wednesday reached the crime investigation department (CID) office in Karnataka’s capital, demanding the arrest of senior ministers involved in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. The ex-president of the Advocates Association of Bengaluru also registered a complaint with the CID office and director general of police (DGP) Praveen Sood for a probe against the big names allegedly linked to the exam-rigging scandal.

“During the PSI exam, the OMR sheets were changed and a few ministers also took bribes to pass the candidates. There is also news of ADGP Amrit Paul, senior minister Ashwath Narayan, and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra being involved in the scam. It is not about giving notice to ministers but there should be an immediate investigation in this," said Ranganath.

Advertisement

The complaint filed by the senior lawyer is on the PSI scam whose investigation is ongoing, and he has charges against five big names: BY Vijayendra, higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, ADGP Amrit Paul, DGP and IGP Praveen Sood, and SP CID Ravi D Channannavar. He alleged that police were not performing their duty appropriately and urged the department to issue notices and interrogate the abovementioned in the larger public interest.

“The investigation is being done at a low level but high-level officials are all escaping. Vijayendra sought bribes from 63 candidates and ADGP Amrit Paul is also involved in the scam and he must resign from his position," said Ranganath.

While the investigation is in progress, protests have erupted in Karnataka against BJP leaders allegedly involved in the PSI scam. The Congress and its students’ wing NSUI staged demonstrations near Ashwath Naryan’s office and house. When the protest intensified, the police detained many of those present including senior leaders Ramalinga Reddy and BK Hariprasad.

This comes a day after state Congress president DK Shivakumar alleged that Ashwath Narayan and his relatives were involved in the PSI scam and they sought money from aspirants.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.