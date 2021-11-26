Karnataka Reports Two Cluster Bursts of Covid in Educational Institutions

Two cluster outbreaks of Covid have been reported in Karnataka, one from Dharwad and the second from Bengaluru Urban districts. 66 people tested positive on Thursday from SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad, following which two hostels were sealed. On Friday, 116 more tested positive.

District collector Nitish Patil, who visited the college on Thursday, ordered that all the students and staff should be tested. Including the medical college staff, police personnel and primary contacts, there are about 3,000 people to be examined.

There are 400 students in all, of whom 300 have been tested. 2,000 more sample results are awaited. There was a cultural programme on November 17 and many who participated in it have tested Covid positive, Patil said.

All students had got two doses of a vaccine and are now in quarantine.

33 students and one staff member from an international school in Bengaluru also tested positive on Friday. All students and the staff, except two, have been quarantined in the residential school in Whitefield. The two students were sent home at the request of their parents. All students are asymptomatic and 175 more sample results are awaited.

The students came from different parts of the country. The number is likely to go up and another cluster is expected to be reported soon, a senior official from the state health department said.

(With inputs from Deepa Balakrishnan)

