Karnataka Mutt Pontiff Shivamurthy Sharanaru, Charged With Sexual Assault of Minors, Arrested

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the head pontiff of Karnataka’s influential Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga, was arrested from the mutt on Thursday evening in connection with a POCSO case. The Karnataka Police had last week begun an investigation into the case registered against Sharanaru and four others. Shivamurthy’s aide, however, said he surrendered before the police.

K. Parashurama, SP, Chitradurga told CNN-News18 that Shivamurthy is being questioned at an isolated place. “He will be presented before the court and we’ll ask for his remand."

A top police officer told News18 that Shivamurthy was trying to flee to Dubai via Hubli two days ago. He was stopped at Haveri and forced to return to Chitradurga. He was carrying his passport and other documents.

Meanwhile, DC Srinivas, the lawyer of the survivors, told CNN-News18 that justice has been delivered to the girls. “We’ll not rest until we give ultimate justice to the victims," he said, thanking the media.

According to the FIR lodged, the pontiff — one of the Lingayat seminaries of Karnataka — and four others allegedly sexually abused two high school girls. In his defence, the pontiff called the case a “big conspiracy against him and the truth will be revealed soon". He also said that this was the handiwork of his adversaries who tend to resort to blackmail or ‘roll call’ as a method to gain power.

The News18 had reported earlier that the FIR was originally lodged by the Mysuru Police based on the complaint by a city-based NGO, Odanadi Seva Samsthe, involved in the rescue and rehabilitation of POCSO survivors. The NGO had approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) after two girl students who were lodged at one of the hostels run by the mutt complained of being sexually exploited. The CWC, along with the NGO, filed an FIR alleging harassment by the pontiff and also naming a junior seer and the hostel warden.

Mysuru city deputy commissioner of police Pradeep Gunti had earlier said that after obtaining remission from a competent court, the case was transferred to their counterpart in Chitradurga for a thorough and detailed investigation.

According to the FIR, it is alleged that the girls were sexually harassed between January 2019 and June 2022. One of the victims, in her statement to the CWC, said that she had to undergo the harassment for close to three years. Recounting their horrific experience, the girls after several rounds of counselling revealed that they would be asked to consume fruits or chocolates laced with medication before they were assaulted.

Reacting to the arrest, BJP MP Lahar Singh told CNN-News18 that an impartial probe was important whether it’s a court-monitored investigation or moving to other states. “It is for the state government to take a call on this. I only demand an impartial probe."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was treading cautiously keeping the Lingayat votes in mind, earlier said that the “truth will come out in the probe", and that it was an important case and the allegations were serious. “The police have complete freedom, they will investigate and the truth will come out. Making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation," Bommai had said.

Earlier on Thursday, the anticipatory bail plea moved by Shivamurthy was adjourned to September 2, by a local court in Chitradurga. There have been protests demanding for his immediate arrest following the alleged delay by the police.

(With PTI inputs)

