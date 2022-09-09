Karnataka: Teacher in Raichuru District Pours Boiling Water Over 8-yr-old Boy for Defecating in His Uniform

A school teacher is said to have thrown boiling water over an 8-year-old boy in Raichuru district for defecating in his shorts. The incident is said to have occurred on September 2nd but came to light recently.

The boy, studying in Class 2 in Sri Ganamatheshwara Senior Primary School in Maski of Raichuru district of Karnataka defecated in his school uniform. The teacher Huligeppa is said to have poured boiling water to punish the kid. As a result, the boy is said to have suffered 40% burns and is being treated at Lingasaguru Taluk hospital. Pictures of him in the hospital are doing rounds on social media.

Since the incident, the teacher is said to be absent from school. But, the boy’s parents were apparently threatened by some people in power but of which they haven’t lodged a complaint with the police.

Ironically, the child welfare committee or any concerned department/officials never visited the victim. The police should have registered a suo moto case instead of turning a blind eye towards the plight of the boy say, villagers.

The teacher in the scene, Huligeppa has a crime flavor to his past. In 2015, he was caught by police on the pretext of carrying sharp weapons and trying to attempt the murder of ex-MLA Manappa D Vajjal of Lingasaguru constituency. He had disguised as a saint wearing saffron attire and roaming around MLA’s house. Doubtful of his movements the security had informed the police who took him into custody. Sharp weapons were found inside his sack and the MLA Vajjal has registered a complaint against him for the same. A case of attempt to murder was registered in Lingasaguru police station against him then.

