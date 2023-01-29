Karnataka Teen Girl Found Dead Mysteriously Inside Washroom, Probe On

A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the washroom of a house in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Sunday.

The girl has been identified as Afifa, daughter of Abdul Razak, a resident of Kaje Mane in Kaniyur village of the taluk.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained though it is suspected to be cardiac arrest.

The girl and her father had travelled to Gerukatte school from their home on Saturday. Later, her father left her in Kuppetti and went to Mangaluru.

She then used the washroom at a house in Aiman Arcade of Kaliya village in Belthangady taluk near the school. The family members later noticed she had not come out for a long time. They checked through the window and found her lying on the floor.

The door was immediately broken open and the girl was taken to Belthangady government hospital, where she was declared dead.

A case has been registered at the Belthangady police station and investigation is on, police said.

