Karnataka: Tension in Bidar After Mob Barges Into Heritage Madrasa on Dusshera, Performs Pooja

Tension gripped Karnataka’s Bidar district after a mob participating in a procession of Dussehra allegedly broke into the premises of Mahmud Gawan, a heritage Madrasa, and performed pooja in the early hours of Thursday. The police have deployed security near the site.

As many as nine people have been booked for trespassing on the ASI heritage structure after purported video clips from the incident went viral, Indian Express reported. However, they are yet to be arrested.

Earlier in the day, Muslim organisations protested and demanded action against those who entered the Madrassa.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, hit out at the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai government over the incident. He accused the BJP of promoting such incidents to “demean Muslims".

The Mahmud Gawan Madrasa in Bidar was built in the 1460s and is listed under the monuments of national importance.

