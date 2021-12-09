Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hinted that new Covid-19 guidelines could be brought out in view of the infections appearing in clusters and the possible scenario this month and in January next year. CM Bommai, who met experts and health officials on Wednesday, said that details pertaining to Covid-19 figures in November will be presented before the cabinet today. “Whatever is happening with regard to the Omicron variant and the developments taking place in COVID-19 clusters will be placed before the cabinet and accordingly a decision will be taken on issuing a fresh set of guidelines," he told reporters.

The state on Wednesday reported 399 new Covid-19 cases, an increase from 299 reported the previous day, and 6 deaths. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 244, Mysuru 38, Kodagu 30, Dakshina Kannada 15, Chikkamagaluru 14, followed by others. Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,255.

Advertisement

Asked whether the he was mulling a new set of guidelines, Bommai said he has to keep the current situation in mind because COVID-19 cases are seen in only a few districts whereas it is in control in other places. “If we have to bring any new guidelines it should be for the entire state. The Centre has also issued guidelines. Controlling Covid cases in December and January and the need for fresh guidelines will be discussed elaborately in the cabinet meeting," he explained.

Experts who attended the meeting chaired by CM Bommai, as per a Times of India report, suggested not to impose curbs such as night curfew, restriction of mass gathering or movement of people as the current situation does not warrant these measures. Instead, focusing more on ramping up tests, quarantining positive cases, contact tracing, were reportedly suggested.

The Chief Minister asked people, especially parents not to panic though cases were emerging in the schools and hostels “There is no need to panic, especially parents. Children have to be cautious and the schools and colleges have to strictly abide by the COVID-19 norms," Bommai said. He appealed to parents and teachers to take double dose of COVID vaccine if they had not done it yet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.