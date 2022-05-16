Karnataka Woman Lawyer Kicked, Slapped on Busy Street Over 'Property Dispute', No One Helps

A video of a man abusing a female advocate in Bagalkot went viral on Saturday. In the video, a neighbour of advocate Sangeeta Shikkeri, Mahantesh Cholachagudda, is seen attacking her over a property dispute. Mahantesh and Sangeeta’s families had previously feuded, reports said.

Police have arrested Mahantesh on charges of assaulting the woman. The accused works as a photographer at Bagalkot’s University of Horticulture Sciences in Navanagar. Even though her husband begged people for assistance, no one came to her aid, a report by Deccan Herald said.

Sangeeta claimed the attack was motivated by a complaint she had made against Bagalkot BJP General Secretary Raju Naikar for harassing her over a property dispute.

Advertisement

However, Mahantesh claimed that he did not assault Sangeeta due to being provoked by someone.

Raju Naikar also denied the allegations, saying it was a political plot against him. He bought the house legally, did not abuse his power, and did not incite anyone to assault the woman, he claimed.

Mahantesh and Sangeeta are neighbours. The residence of Sangeeta’s family was purchased by Raju Naikar. Sangeeta said that her uncle sold the residence without informing her family members. The case is currently in court. However, she said in a news conference two days earlier that Naikar was harassing her to leave the house.

Meanwhile, former MLA H Y Meti paid a visit to the hospital to inquire about the woman’s health.

The offender has been arrested and brought before the court, according to Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.