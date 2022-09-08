Kartavya Path Inauguration: 450 Traffic Officials, 28 Cranes & 50 Bikes on Duty to Ensure Smooth Vehicular Movement

With a few hours left for the inauguration of the Kartavya Path by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Police have put in place elaborate arrangements to manage the traffic movement near the venue and appealed to commuters to plan their journey in advance and take alternate routes to avoid road closures due to the restrictions.

PM Modi will inaugurate the newly-christened Kartavya Path, a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

Speaking to news agency ANI about the arrangements, Patel Aalap Mansukh, DCP Traffic, said that traffic will be diverted from specific roads from 6 pm to 9 pm today. “People requested not to use these roads. Over 450 traffic officials, 28 cranes, and 50 bikes on duty to keep traffic flowing."

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (from C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing), Purana Quila Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road).

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Pandara Road (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to roundabout Mansingh Road), Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road), it said. Traffic movement will also be diverted on K G Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the advisory added.

The advisory also stated that diversion for buses would start at Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama crossing on Ring Road, south foot of Lodhi flyover, ITO, I P flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT-T point and Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities were also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads.

The DTC was asked to organise a ‘park and ride’ facility from the following pick-up points to C-hexagon — Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN stadium, the traffic police advisory added.

People are advised to avoid using their private vehicles and cabs to travel to Central Vista.

(with inputs from PTI)

