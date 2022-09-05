In a major move, the Central Government has decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as “Kartavya Path". Sources said that NDMC has convened a special meeting on September 7 with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as “Kartavya Path".

In his recent 15th August speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed on the abolition of symbols relating to colonial mindset. In the run up to 2047, the PM had also stressed upon the importance of duties. Both these factors can be seen behind naming of “Kartavya Path," sources added.

The entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path. This is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over.

Earlier, as per the ethos of the Modi Government to make nomenclature more people centric, the name of the road on which PM’s residence is located was also changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Central Vista Avenue will soon be thrown open to the public after 20 months of hard work. Revamped red granite walkways and canal area with a bubbling fountain as its central feature amid lush greenery will not only add to the beauty of the national capital but also benefit visitors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on September 8 under the government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The revamped area along Rajpath will have food stalls from all the states, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security, but people would miss only one thing — food will not be allowed in the garden area from the India Gate to Man Singh Road.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista — the nation’s power corridor — envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping the 3-km Rajpath, a new prime minister’s residence and office, and a new vice-president’s enclave. Advertisement (With PTI inputs)

