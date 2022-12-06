Karthigai Deepam: Tribals Light Up Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore With Offerings to Adiyogi Shiva Temple

Villagers and tribals lit up earthen lamps as an offering to the Lord Adiyogi Shiva statue on the occasion of Karthigai Deepam at the Isha Yoga Center on Tuesday.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Tuesday who participated in the lighting of lamps in Coimbatore thanked the tribal community and said: “Wonderful that this Culture continues to celebrate the significance, science & symbolism of Light. Blessings."

The 112-foot statue of Adiyogi and the shrines including those of Dhyanalinga and Surya Kunda Mandapam were illuminated with diyas. According to a statement, “Consecrated spaces, including Adiyogi, Dhyanalinga, Surya Kunda Mandapam, and Linga Bhairavi gleamed bright with the lamps. In a heart-touching moment, local villagers and tribals offered earthen lamps as an offering to Adiyogi."

A brainchild of spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru, the statue showcases Shiva’s contribution as Adiyogi.

Celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Karthigai Deepam is dedicated to the worship of Lord Murugan in which devotees light up earthen oil lamps in their houses. The festival is celebrated in some parts of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and is known by different names in different regions, including Karthika Deepam, Thrikarthika, Trikartika, Kartika Villaku, Tirrukarttikai, Karthikai Natchathiram, Bharani Deepam, Vishnu Deepam and Karthikai Vilakkidu.

Lord Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, Shanmugham or Aarumugam, is the son of Lord Shiva and Parvati. It is believed that he was born out of Lord Shiva’s third eye and has six faces with each avatar having a different meaning and purpose. Apart from worshipping Lord Murugan, the festival is also dedicated to the bond shared between a brother and a sister. Just like Raksha Bandhan or Bhai Dooj, sisters worship for the well-being of their brothers on this day.

