Kashi Vishwanath Dham: Idols of Bharat Mata, Queen Ahilyabai, Kartikeya & Adi Shankaracharya to be Installed on Temple Premises

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it would soon install idols of Bharat Mata, Rani Ahilyabai, Kartikeya and Adi Shankaracharya in Kashi. Bharat Mata’s statue will be placed in the middle of Ganga, according to a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the gift of Vishwanath Dham to Shiva devotees this month itself. Work on the project, which also includes the construction of a corridor from the main temple to the ghat on the bank of Ganga, apart from beautification and expansion of the temple town, has been going on for the last four years under the direct monitoring of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and is on the verge of completion.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham on March 8, 2019. The UP government is completing the project in record time.

Advertisement

The project aims at facilitating access to the temple premises for millions of devotees visiting the famous pilgrimage centre since time immemorial while beautifying and keeping the city clean to attract tourists. Kashi Vishwanath temple is getting a major facelift for the first time since Independence. The entire area around the temple is being renovated and beautified.

The project aims to give a new identity to Kashi as a centre of cultural, religious and national reawakening. It seeks to reunite Baba Vishwanath with Ganga. The idol of Bharat Mata, a symbol of nationality, will be placed between the courtyard of the temple and Ganga. The idol of Kartikeya, Adi Shankaracharya will be installed in the grand courtyard of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Besides, the idol of Queen Ahilyabai, who reconstructed the temple in 1669, will also be installed to remind people of the importance of nationalism.

The grand Anand Van, spread over an area of 50,200 square metres, is being constructed at the cost of Rs 339 crore. Besides, the renovated temple will have a security wing, museum, facilitation centre, Banaras Gallery, Mumuksh Bhawan, Vedic Centre and a multipurpose hall. As many as 24 buildings including among others a spiritual book centre, passenger facilitation centre, bhogshala and guest house are under construction.

Advertisement

Once the Kashi Vishwanath corridor is completed, pilgrims and visitors will be able to witness the Ganga river as well as the gold-plated shikhar (spire) of Lord Shiva temple from the viewing point in the temple square. An emporium, office of the temple trust and public utilities will be available at one place in the temple square. On festival and other special occasions, up to 5,000 people can gather on the premises of the temple square.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.