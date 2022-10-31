Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Dispute: Will Abide by Court's Decision, Says ASI DG in Personal Affidavit

The director general of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday filed her personal affidavit before the Allahabad High Court in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi case(s). The DG has expressed ASI’s willingness to abide by the decision of the court regarding the survey of the Gyanvapi complex.

The bench of Justice Prakash Padia took the affidavit on record and, as prayed by the counsel for the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi, granted 10 days’ time to file their respective rejoinder affidavits.

Also, the court extended the interim stay on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi premises till November 30, 2022. The next hearing on the matter will take place on November 11, 2022, at 12 pm.

The Ancient Idol of Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and 5 others filed a suit in 1991 before the Varanasi local court, seeking the removal of the Gyanvapi mosque and restoration of the land to Hindus. A survey by the ASI was ordered by the local court during the course of the proceedings in April 2021.

However, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi knocked on the high court’s doors against the order, and the HC stayed the proceedings in this suit before the local court including the ASI survey of the mosque complex. The stay has been extended by the high court from time to time.

It is likely that on the next date of hearing, the arguments in the two petitions, i.e., Matter Under Article 227 No. 3844 of 2021 and Matter Under Article 227 No. 3562 of 2021 pertaining to Gyanvapi’s ASI survey will be concluded and the court will reserve judgement.

Out of the total of five petitions that have been clubbed together for a hearing relating to the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi dispute, in three of the petitions, i.e., Matter Under Article 227 No. 3341 of 2017, Matter Under Article 227 No. 1521 of 2020, and Matter Under Article 227 No. 234 of 2021, arguments have already concluded.

Further, the 1991 suit is pending before the local court at Varanasi where another suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to perform pooja inside the Gyanvapi complex is also pending.

In the suit filed by the women devotees, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has moved a revision plea before the high court against the rejection of its application under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure. The next hearing in the revision plea is scheduled on November 3, 2022.

