The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is competent and capable to conduct the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi survey, stated the Director General (DG) of the ASI, in her personal affidavit submitted to the Allahabad High Court.

In the affidavit, ASI DG V Vidyavathi has stated that if the high court or any other competent court directs them to undertake any such exercise, the ASI is “duty-bound and will comply with such directions effectively, efficiently and transparently with the best of its abilities and capabilities".

A single judge bench of Justice Prakash Padia is currently handling petitions pertaining to the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex.

In her affidavit, while giving details of the infrastructure and capacities, the Director General has further stated that the ASI functions under the Ancient Monuments And Archaeological Sites And Remains Act, 1958, and is a competent body not only for maintenance, conservation and preservation of archaeological/protected monuments but is also an expert body to conduct archaeological exploration, excavation research, etc.

THE STAY

Before the Varanasi local court, the ancient idol of Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and five others had filed a suit in 1991, seeking removal of the Gyanvapi Mosque and restoration of the land to Hindus. A survey by the ASI was ordered by the local court during the course of the proceedings.

However, Anjuman Intezamiya Masajid Varanasi moved the high court against this order, which stayed the proceedings in the suit before the local court, including the ASI survey of the mosque complex.

On September 9 last year, the high court stayed the Varanasi local court’s order passed in April 2021, directing the ASI to survey the Gyanvapi Complex. The stay on the ASI survey has been extended by the high court till November 30.

On October 31, the court took this affidavit on record and granted 10 days to the U.P Sunni Central Waqf Board and Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi to file their rejoinder affidavits.

The next hearing will be held on November 11.

Of the five petitions that have been clubbed together on the Kashi-Vishwanath-Gyanvapi dispute, arguments have been completed in three and two pertaining to the ASI survey are pending.

