Home » News » India » Kashmir Continues to Record Minimum Temperatures Below Freezing Point

Kashmir Continues to Record Minimum Temperatures Below Freezing Point

Kashmiri men try to push their boat through the waters of Anchar Lake after heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (File image: Reuters)
Kashmiri men try to push their boat through the waters of Anchar Lake after heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (File image: Reuters)

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday night -- up by 0.6 degrees from the previous night -- which was the coldest of the season so far

Advertisement
PTI
Updated: December 12, 2021, 15:11 IST

There was slight improvement in the minimum temperature recorded across Kashmir, but the mercury continued to settle several degrees below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Saturday night — up by 0.6 degrees from the previous night — which was the coldest of the season so far, the officials said.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius — up from minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night. The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, they said. The resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The Meteorological Office has forecast light rain and snow at isolated to scattered places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

first published: December 12, 2021, 15:11 IST