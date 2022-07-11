Kashmir Encounter: 2 Militants Killed After Gunfight in Awantipora

Two militants were killed by police and security in a gunfight in the Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district’s Wandakpora on Monday.

“Awantipora Encounter Update: 01 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

The clash is thought to have started after security forces cordoned off the area after receiving a tip, reports said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.