Kashmir: Encounter Begins at Awantipora, 2 LeT Terrorists Behind TV Actor’s Killing Trapped

An encounter has begun at the Aganhanzipora area of Kashmir’s Awantipora, with the police saying that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists – who were behind the killing of a 35-year-old TV actor on Wednesday — are trapped.

“#Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Police. In another tweet, police said, “Both killers (LeT #terrorists) of Late Amreen Bhat, an artist, trapped in #Awantipora #encounter. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice."

Police had on Wednesday said that three LeT terrorists were behind TV actor Amreen Bhat’s murder. Amreen, who was also popular on TikTok, was shot dead by two militants, who came inside the compound of her house — one masked and another unmasked. The third militant stood outside the house to pick up the other two. Her 10-year-old nephew, Farhan Zubair, sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

The incident on Wednesday came a day after a police constable was shot dead at his home in Anchar area of Srinagar. The cop, identified as constable Saifullah Qadri, was a resident of Soura. His 7-year-old daughter was also injured in the attack.

