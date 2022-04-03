Kashmir Killings: Two Non-locals Shot at by Militants in Pulwama

Two non-locals were shot by unknown militants on Sunday at Bala, Nowpora village of Pulwama on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. Police sources said the two have been brought by locals to the district hospital of Pulwama.

The two, identified as Surinder and Deeraj Dat are both residents of Pathankot, Punjab. The duo- driver and an associate of a vehicle carrying poultry have been shifted to the hospital. Surinder has a bullet injury near the chest and has been referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for advanced treatment. Deeraj was shot in the leg and undergoing treatment, officials said.

The locality has been sealed off to capture the assailants. Police and CRPF men were seen rushing to the spot, witnesses said.

Several cases of targeted killings of police officials and civilians have been reported since last year. Police have claimed it has killed many militants responsible for the slayings.

