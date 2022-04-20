Kashmir Plunges Into Darkness as Power Outages Dim Ramzan Festivities, Experts Blame Coal Shortage

One of the worst power crises in Kashmir has left residents upset with outages ranging from 8-10 hours in the month of Ramzan.

The situation runs contrary to the claim made by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who said there would be 24×7 power supply in metered areas.

“Our locality had electricity for five hours max in the last 15 hours. There was no light even at Sehri (when Muslims eat pre-dawn meals to start dawn to dusk fasting). I have never seen such disruption," Showkat Ahmad, a resident of Soura, told News18.

Several residents have taken to social media sites to express their anger and disappointment. A Srinagar resident said there used to be better supply during Ramzan but this time, the supply is erratic.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, PK Pole had recently asked power authorities to ensure adequate electricity in the holy month of Ramzan but there has been no change in the situation.

Residents outside Srinagar too complained about hefty curtailments, saying they have to do with only 5-6 hours of electricity even in summers.

Expressing his dismay, National Conference (NC) provincial president too Nasir Aslam Wani said consumers across Kashmir are facing unscheduled, regular power cuts during Ramazan, particularly at Sehri and Iftar time, making the situation difficult and unmanageable.

“It is appalling that instead of ensuring regular power supply during this holy month, PDD is resorting to forced power cuts. Unscheduled power cuts have grown severe," he said.

Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) chief engineer Javaid Yousuf Dar told News18 that three reasons explain the poor power situation. “One, coal shortage across the country; two, less supply but huge demand; and three, poor generation in Chenab hydro power projects due to scanty rainfall," said Dar.

There are reports of depleting coal inventory of domestic thermal power plants in 12 states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand and Haryana which are facing power cuts ranging from 3 to 8.7 per cent. In the first fortnight of April 2022, domestic power demand reportedly hit a 38-year high for the month.

“The coal shortage in other states is affecting us," added Dar.

Of the 1,600 Mega Watt demand in Kashmir, authorities have lined up only 900-1100 MW. The power department-owned plants generate 170 MW, while 200 MW come as part of royalty from NHPC projects. “This is a huge deficit even though imports from NHPC and others take supply to 1100 MW," explained Dar.

Currently, the power plants in the Chenab region generate only half of their capacities. This is because there have been scanty rains and as a result, low discharge of water is affecting power generation. “Our hydro power projects are currently operational at 50 per cent."

Experts say the power situation in J&K will improve once the coal shortage is sorted out.

The coal imports due to the Russia-Ukraine war have also affected thermo stations. “The situation is not bad in just Kashmir but in Jammu, Haryana, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh as well," another official said.

