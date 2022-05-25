Kashmir: TV Actor Shot Dead by Militants in Budgam; Police Say LeT Hand Behind Attack

A television actor was killed and her nephew injured when terrorists fired at them in Hishroo area of Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday late evening. The victim, identified as Amreen Bhat (35), was shot outside her home at around 7.55 pm. Her 10-year-old nephew, Farhan Zubair, sustained bullet injuries in his arm but is stated to be stable.

Amreen, who also used to upload videos on TikTok, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Kashmir Police stated that three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were behind the attack. Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the culprits. “Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," according to a police statement.

The incident comes a day after a police constable was shot dead at his home in Anchar area of Srinagar. The cop, identified as constable Saifullah Qadri, was a resident of Soura. His 7-year-old daughter was also injured in the attack.

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to condemn the attack and said “there can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this".

“Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat," Abdullah wrote. In another tweet, the NC leader wrote, “Her nephew is a young 10 year old boy. Yesterday it was a police constable’s daughter injured in an attack & today this young 10 year old child. How does anyone justify these attacks?"

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha also slammed the terror attack and extended condolences to the deceased’s family. “No words are strong enough to condemn heinous terror attack in Budgam. Deepest condolences to family of Amreen Bhat & prayers for fast recovery of her injured nephew. We’re firmly resolved to demolish terror ecosystem that continues to receive reinforcement from across the border," he tweeted.

