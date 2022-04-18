Kashmir University PhD Scholar Arrested for Secessionist Article, Magazine Editor Booked Under PSA

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), the premier probe agency of Jammu and Kashmir tasked to investigate and prosecute terror-related cases, has arrested a man for “promoting" secession of the Union Territory from the country through his writings.

As per sources in the SIA, the agency has arrested Abdul Aala Fazili, who was pursuing PhD at the University of Kashmir, for writing an article titled “The shackles of slavery will break" in a controversial monthly digital magazine “The Kashmir Wala".

The editor of the magazine has already been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for indulging in anti-national activities.

“The State Investigation Agency, assigned with the duty of investigation and prosecution of terror related cases in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir conducted searches at several locations in Srinagar. The searches were conducted in connection with the case registered as FIR No. 01/2022 u/s 13, 18 UA(P) Act read with sections 121, 124, 153 B and 120-B IPC of Police Station JIC (SIA) Jammu, against the author of seditious article Abdul Aala Fazili and the Editor and other associates of monthly digital Magazine ‘The Kashmir Wala’," a spokesman of SIA said.

The spokesman said, on one hand, the article is “highly provocative, seditious and intended to create unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, written with the purpose of abetting the youth to take the path of violence by glorifying terrorism and on the other, the write-up promoted and propagated the false narrative, which is essential to sustain secessionist cum terrorist campaign aimed at breaking the territorial integrity of India".

He added: “The article has used prescriptive language with instructional intent, encouraging secessionist elements to carry out terror activities."

The sources said the repeated reference to “freedom" and the terror outfit’s rhetoric “makes it amply clear that the article is not merely propaganda. Rather, it is articulation of Pakistan ISI and its sponsored terror group’s vision".

Fazili, BSc Bpharm, Mpharm (Pharmaceutics), is senior research fellow, pharmaceutical science, at Kashmir University. He was availing UGC’s MANF (Maulana Azad National Fellowship), which entitled him to earn Rs 30,000 per month till March 2021. Currently, he is finishing his thesis, which is to be submitted in June.

The searches for the collection of evidence by the sleuths of SIA were conducted at the office of The Kashmir Walla at Rajbagh, Fazili’s residence at Main Chowk, Humhama, and the residence of the magazine’s editor Fahad Shah at Soura, Srinagar. The search team has seized evidence, which includes computers, laptops and other digital equipment, the spokesman said.

