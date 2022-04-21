Kashmir Weather: Snowfall in Higher Reaches, Rains in Plains

Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday while the plains were lashed by rains, bringing respite from the unusually warm temperature, officials said. Many areas including the famous tourist destination of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Gurez in Bandipora, Machil in Kupwara, and Sonamarg in Ganderbal, received fresh snowfall, the officials said.

They said snowfall was reported from the Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh highway as well as in the higher reaches of Srinagar. There were reports of hailstorms from some areas of Pulwama in south Kashmir.

The plain areas in the Kashmir Valley received rainfall, they added. The wet weather spell brought down the temperature across the valley, bringing respite from the unusually warm temperatures prevalent there, the officials said.

The MET Office has said the weather will remain cloudy, with occasional rain, thunderstorm, gusty winds, and hailstorm at isolated places of the valley till Friday. There is the possibility of snowfall over the higher reaches as well.

