Kashmiri Journalists Resign Over Threats: Unmasking Pakistani Mastermind Behind Gagging Free Speech

Several Kashmiri journalists with local publications have resigned in the last couple of days after threats were issued to them by terrorist organisations such as The Resistance Front (TRF), a group associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, also accusing them of being informers of security forces, the police have said.

The Srinagar Police has registered an FIR against The Resistance Front under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

CNN-News18 has accessed an intelligence dossier that shows connection with Turkey in the plot to threaten the Kashmiri journalists.

According to the intelligence dossier, terrorist Mukhtar Baba, 55, is behind threat to the journalists, was the resident of J&K in the 1990s and later escaped to Turkey. He has also worked as a journalist in Srinagar, and has contacts with them. He was a member of Hezbollah in the 90s but was thrown out unceremoniously after he was charged with selling AK-47s to rival terrorist outfit.

Advertisement

He often visits Pakistan and radicalises youth for terror activities, pushing them into Indian borders.

A network of journalists has been built under the TRF banner, and a hit list has been prepared by Mukhtar Baba. Sources reveal that Mukhtar Baba has threatened journalists in the past, and has forced them to put forth a narrative that suits his and other foreign agencies’ agenda.

Six associates of Mukhtar Baba have been identified. A mega crackdown is expected on them, sources have told CNN-News18.

The threat message to the journalists has reportedly been published in a blog in kashmirfight.com. The blog allegedly runs a smear campaign against journalists and activists in Kashmir, according to the police.

Read all the Latest India News here