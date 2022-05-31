Kashmiri Pandit Employees Threaten Mass Migration After Teacher's Killing in Kulgam

Kashmiri Pandits, employed under the PM package, on Tuesday threatened to undertake mass migration from the valley if the government did not relocate them to safe places within the next 24 hours as employees from the community hit the streets at various places to protest against the killing of a lady teacher by terrorists in Kulgam district. We have decided that if the government did not take any concrete steps for us (safety) within 24 hours, there will be mass migration again, one of the protestors said here.

He said the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandits is continuing and the community is now tired of making appeals to the government. We should be relocated so that we can be saved. Our delegation had met the LG earlier and we had asked him to save us. We are asking for temporary relocation for two to three years till the situation in the valley returns to normal. It is the same time frame put by IGP Kashmir for making Kashmir terrorism free, he added.

Advertisement

A handful of KP employees assembled at the Ghanta Ghar (Clock tower) at Lal Chowk here to protest against the killing, the officials said. Another group of employees assembled at Batwara in the Sonawar area of the city and raised slogans against the union territory administration for its failure to ensure foolproof security for employees of Hindu communities.

The protestors, mostly women, raised slogans like Administration hai hai (down with administration), minorities ko jeenay do' (let the minorities live) and We want justice. In South Kashmir Qazigund town, the KP employees blocked one tube of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to protest against the killing of Rajni Bala inside a school at Gopalpora in Kulgam district on Tuesday.

The protestors appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in the matter to ensure the security of the Kashmiri Pandit minorities. The government has failed completely in providing security for the KPs.

Advertisement

Rahul Bhat was killed inside a district (Tehsil) office on May 12 and today our sister Rajni Bala was shot dead inside the school. We appeal to PM, HM, and LG to intervene in the matter. Kashmiri Pandits are on the roads now, there is no hope of survival, one of the protestors said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.