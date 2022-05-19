Yasin Malik Convicted by Delhi Court in Terror Funding Case, May Get Life Imprisonment

Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik was on Thursday convicted by a special NIA court in Delhi in terror funding case after he pleaded guilty. He is expected to get life imprisonment.

Special Judge Praveen Singh, who had earlier held that it was “prima facie" established that Malik was a direct recipient of terror funds, will on May 25 hear the arguments regarding the quantum of sentence for the offences levelled against the accused in which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

The separatist leader had a week ago pleaded guilty to all the charges in a case related to alleged terrorism and secessionist activities that disturbed the Kashmir valley in 2017, court sources had said. This included those cases that come under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

According to a report in PTI, Malik told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him including section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

