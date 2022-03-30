Kashmiri Students Who Cheered for Pakistan in Cricket Match Get Bail

The three Kashmiri students who spent more than five months in Agra jail for cheering for Pakistan in a cricket match against India, have been granted bail and would be released after completion of formalities.

The Allahabad High Court today granted bail to the trio, arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans following Pakistan’s victory in the T20 cricket World Cup match against India last year.

National Spokesperson, J&K Students Association, Nasir Khuihami said the court decided to set them free after hearing their case.

The three, Arshad Yusuf, Inayat Altaf and Showkat Ahmed Ganai from Budgam and Bandipore studied in an engineering college in Agra, were given bail. They were arrested on October 28, 2021, by Agra police after locals alleged they had raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan cricket team.

A case under Sections 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66-F of the Information Technology Act was slapped against him.

The bail application of the trio was secured by Ramesh Chand Yadav, a senior advocate who was assisted by Santosh Kumar Singh.

Nasir said the students were from poor families and they had to arrange legal aid for the trio. He said the students would be released in a couple of days after completing the formalities.

