Kashmiris Not in Favour of Pak, Terrorism Any More, We’re Tackling Terrorists on All Fronts: NSA Doval

Amid the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said the citizens of the Union Territory are “no longer in favour of Pakistan or terrorism".

In an interview with news agency ANI, Doval said, “This [terrorism] is a problem we are dealing with. Post 2019 [when the special status was removed and J&K was made a Union Territory], the mood and temper of the people of Kashmir has totally changed. People are no more in favour of Pakistan and terrorism."

Underscoring the change, he said, “Where is Hurriyat? Where are the bandh calls? Where are those Friday hartals? They have all gone."

According to Doval, now, only individuals are seen to be carrying out the lone wolf attacks.

“We are trying to persuade them, their families too are doing that. Some individual organisations are operating by their notions or beliefs or fidayeens and creating problems for us. We are fighting them with total resolve."

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was among four ultras killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a major shift in activities of terrorist groups with ‘hybrid terrorists’ targeting civilians to pull the Union Territory back into panic and unrest, intelligence sources told News18 recently.

Assuring that the government was taking steps to tackle the problem, Doval said, “You don’t deal with terrorism, you deal with terrorists. We are tackling their equipment, weapons, explosives and money. We are battling on all fronts and in another few months, we will see results."

