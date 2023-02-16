The ministries of home affairs and education, along with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), launched Kavach 2023, a national level hackathon on cybersecurity.

The hackathon is a competition in which participants use technology, primarily coding, to achieve an objective and such events are usually organised by tech companies or organisations.

Kavach is being launched to identify innovative concepts and technology solutions for addressing cybersecurity challenges faced by Indian intelligence agencies. The idea behind this event is to challenge the country’s innovative minds to conceptualise frameworks focusing on cybersecurity issues while using artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, big data and cloud computing.

According to the organisers, students from regular higher educational institutions pursuing “graduate/postgraduate/PhD", including IITs, will be able to take part in this competition. Additionally, any Indian registered startup can also enrol for this event.

Chairperson of AICTE, TG Sitharam said the aim was to go beyond the competition and ensure that cyber solutions were available to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) as well as other institutions across the country.

The Kavach problem statement includes 20 unique and important matters, which are shared by BPRD and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre. These critical problems include women’s safety apps, obscenity blocker solutions, phishing detection solutions, dark web crawlers, citizen safety apps and malware analysis tools.

“Cybersecurity can highlight five categories: critical infrastructure, application, network, cloud and IoT (Internet of things). In all these areas, young minds are going to help with solutions and ideas, which we will take to the next level," Sitharam said.

At the inaugural ceremony, it was also highlighted that with enhanced digital adoption, the rate of cyber crime is increasing. The cyber crime reporting portal has received over 10 lakh complaints in 2022.

“Our ecosystem to handle these problems has not developed at a commensurate pace and, therefore, it is necessary to collaborate with organisations and find a solution to these issues… We expect that by June we will find solutions to some of these issues and will make life easier for those who want to use the internet and feel safe about it," said Rakesh Kumar from the home ministry.​

Idea submission will be between March 1 and April 15, followed by idea evaluation (April 16 to May 15), announcement of the finalist (May 16 to 31), training of the finalist (June 1 to July 1) and the finale (July 12 to 14). Interested individuals can visit kavach.mic.gov.in for further information.

