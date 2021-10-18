Home » News » India » Telangana CM to Review Yadadri Temple Works on Tuesday, Likely to Decide Inauguration Dates

Telangana CM to Review Yadadri Temple Works on Tuesday, Likely to Decide Inauguration Dates

In his visit to the temple, the chief minister will inspect the renovation works with the officials, experts and priests. (Image: News18 Telugu)


During his visit, the chief minister is likely to announce auspicious dates for the inauguration of the temple after meeting with seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

PV Ramana Kumar| News18
Hyderabad // Updated: October 18, 2021, 23:14 IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Yadadri Temple in the Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday as the renovation works are almost complete. During his visit, the chief minister is likely to announce auspicious dates for the temple’s inauguration after meeting with seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

According to sources, the inauguration ceremony will be held either in the last week of November or the first week of December.

In his visit to the temple, the chief minister will inspect the renovation works with the officials, experts and priests. The temple is a major project by the state government on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

During his recent visit to New Delhi, the chief minister invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other eminent personalities to visit the temple during its re-launch. The PM is most likely to visit the temple inauguration function to be held with a grand Maha Sudershana Yagam.

first published: October 18, 2021, 21:34 IST