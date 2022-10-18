5 Pilgrims, Pilot Killed as Chopper Crashes Near Kedarnath

A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata village in Uttarakhand crashed on Tuesday near Garud Chatti, killing all six people who were on board.

All six people on board, including the pilot, have been confirmed dead in the chopper crash that took place just about 3 km from Kedarnath. The chopper belonged to Aryan Aviation and crashed around 11:45 am.

Rudraprayag CO said that rescue teams are on the way to the crash site.

Visuals from the spot showed massive plume of smoke in the aftermath of the crash. Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted over the incident and said the situation is being constantly monitored.

“The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation," Jyotiradtiya Scindia said in a tweet.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

