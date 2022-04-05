Kedarnath Yatra From May 6, Pilgrims Can Now Book Helicopter Service Online

The preparations for the Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand are in full swing. The annual pilgrimage covering the holy shrines of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri will begin from May 3. The Kedarnath temple will be opened for the devotees from May 6. The devotees who are planning to visit the Kedarnath temple can now book the helicopter service online. The online booking has been opened from April 4 by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam.

The shrines of Gangotri and Yamunotri are opening for devotees on May 3 while the pilgrimage to Badrinath Temple is expected to begin from May 8.

As the Kedarnath temple is located in the high reaches of Uttarakhand and it has a tough terrain, it’s not easy for all pilgrims to complete the yatra by foot. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority has started helicopter service for the lakhs of pilgrims visiting the famous abode of Lord Shiva every year.

The devotees planning to visit the Kedarnath temple can book their helicopter rides in advance by visiting the official website of the Garhawal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), heliservices.uk.gov.in. The bookings can also be made through the helpline numbers, 0135-2746817 or 0135-2431793.

The heli ride will be operated from Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata. The fare from Guptkashi to Kedarnath is Rs 7750 whereas the fare from Sirsi and Phata to the temple is Rs 4720 and Rs. 4680, respectively.

Kedarnath is located in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. It is situated at a height of 3584 metres above sea level amid the Garhwal Himalayan mountain ranges. During the Chardham Yatra every year lakhs of devotees visit the temple. The Kedarnath temple closes on the eve of Bhai Dooj, every year.

