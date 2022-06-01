Keen on People-to-People Connect, India Plans to Reopen Afghanistan Embassy After Taliban Assurance

India is mulling the possibility of reopening its embassy in Afghanistan soon, top government sources have told CNN-News18, with an Indian delegation likely to visit Kabul soon to discuss the modalities.

The move will not include the consulate and comes on the back of the Indian delegation seeking a security guarantee from the Taliban leadership.

India shut down its embassy in Kabul on August 17, two days after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. This was the second time since 1996 that India evacuated all its diplomats and personnel from the embassy — both times after the Taliban had captured power.

Sources said the decision was taken since the Indian government is keen to have people-to-people connect with Afghanistan. Once the mission starts, limited visa will be issued to Afghan nationals, with India also planning to extend medical visa to them.

In an exclusive interview to CNN-News18, Taliban government’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had said they would pay special attention to the safety and security of the Indian Embassy and Consulates.

“Our embassies and consulates are still functional in India and they are cooperating with us. I believe that the relations between Afghanistan and India will be strengthened in the near future. Their embassy would function in our country and our embassy would function in their country. India and Afghanistan are nearby countries in the region and we should have economic, political and diplomatic relations with each other which would be beneficial to both," he said.

When asked about security guarantees the government was willing to provide for reopening of missions, he said: “Why not? Definitely. For the past nine months, embassies of many countries are functioning in Afghanistan and thousands of foreigners associated with human rights organisations have paid a visit to the country. No one experienced any problems or difficulties in the past nine months. We have strengthened our security. Likewise, we will safeguard the security of Indian Embassy and ensure its safety, and will pay special attention in this regard."

Thanking India for extending humanitarian aid, Muttaqi hoped New Delhi would resume stalled developmental projects in Afghanistan and initiate the import-export of fruits and dry fruits.

