Keep Patole Under Observation, Check His Mental, Physical Health, Maha BJP Chief Tells Cong

The Congress must keep its Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole “under observation" and his “physical and mental health" must be checked for his comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Monday. Patole was heard saying in a recent video that he would badmouth and beat “Modi", though he clarified later that he was talking about a goon from Bhandara and not the prime minister.

Some senior Congress leaders have devised a policy to make comments against someone who is at the helm of the affairs and as part of this strategy, Patole keeps making such statements, he claimed. “We will see what needs to be done for his (Patole’s) comments against PM Modi but the Congress should keep him under observation. His physical and mental health should be checked. Patole is a good example of what level one can stoop to make such comments," Patil said.

Patil also brushed aside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s speech on Sunday in which the latter said the 25-year alliance with the BJP was a waste of time, adding that the speech reflected the Sena chief’s frustration. “His speech was frantic and this was due to frustration. Do not tell us whether you have given up Hindutva or not, go and tell (new ally) Congress. Tell minorities with strong conviction that it is okay if we do not get votes, but our Hindutva is strong," Patil said.

Replying to a statement of minister Aaditya Thackeray that the governor’s house had become an ‘adda’ for BJP leaders, Patil said if the CM is not ready to meet someone who is the state president of a national party, then one has to go to the governor, who is the constitutional head of the state. “Barring a COVID review meeting here in Pune, I have not met the CM in the last 27 months. We tried a lot but he never meets," Patil said.

